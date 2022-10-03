Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Raised to $132.00 at Cowen

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $112.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.05.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. Paychex’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.60%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

