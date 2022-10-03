Penguin Finance Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $236,416.77 (PEFI)

Penguin Finance (PEFI) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Penguin Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Penguin Finance has a total market capitalization of $236,416.77 and $10,613.00 worth of Penguin Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Penguin Finance has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Penguin Finance’s total supply is 15,264,810 coins. Penguin Finance’s official Twitter account is @penguin_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penguin Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penguin Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penguin Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

