Penguin Finance Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $236,416.77 (PEFI)

Penguin Finance (PEFI) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Penguin Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Penguin Finance has a total market capitalization of $236,416.77 and $10,613.00 worth of Penguin Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Penguin Finance has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009078 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000774 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010864 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Penguin Finance Profile
Penguin Finance’s total supply is 15,264,810 coins. Penguin Finance’s official Twitter account is @penguin_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Penguin Finance
