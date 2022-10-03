PEPS Coin Price Tops $0.0215 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $39.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anime Token (ANI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BighanCoin (BIGHAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001753 BTC.

ZestCoin (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps.

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

