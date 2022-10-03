Phillips Financial Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

BSV traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $75.12. 91,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,310,606. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.29 and its 200-day moving average is $76.83. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $81.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

