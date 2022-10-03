Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $4.18 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Phillips Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.92. The company had a trading volume of 12,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,777. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.43. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $89.68 and a one year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

