Phillips Financial Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2022

Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUGet Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,801 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.1% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083,429 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 464.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,200,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,660 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,473,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,761 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,221,446. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.00. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.99 and a twelve month high of $63.83.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

(Get Rating)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

