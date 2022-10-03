Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 764 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543,788 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 118.3% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,005,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,945 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,445,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,668 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,078. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $55.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.69.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.