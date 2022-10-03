PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Receives Outperform Rating from Northland Securities

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Northland Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 80.18% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet raised PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

PHX Minerals Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE PHX traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $121.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32. PHX Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98.

Insider Transactions at PHX Minerals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 46,598 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,725.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,227,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,788,312.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 97,545 shares of company stock worth $294,772 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its position in PHX Minerals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,122,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PHX Minerals by 10.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 48,270 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 120.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 178,888 shares during the period. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

