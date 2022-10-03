Piper Sandler Cuts Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target to $43.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler to $43.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Axos Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.17.

Axos Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Axos Financial stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $62.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.82 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $475,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 516,689 shares in the company, valued at $24,553,061.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $68,562.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $446,626.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $475,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 516,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,553,061.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,870 shares of company stock worth $851,807. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axos Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Axos Financial by 273.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 605.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 75.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

