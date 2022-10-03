Piper Sandler Cuts Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Price Target to $33.00

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler to $33.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Mercantile Bank Stock Up 0.4 %

MBWM stock opened at $29.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.14. The company has a market capitalization of $471.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $40.01.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $42.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.51%.

Insider Activity at Mercantile Bank

In related news, Director David B. Ramaker acquired 3,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,602.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,873,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,082,000 after buying an additional 30,382 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 5.2% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 490,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,361,000 after buying an additional 24,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 34.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,135,000 after buying an additional 108,389 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 5.0% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 333,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,829,000 after buying an additional 16,047 shares during the period. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

