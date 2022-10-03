Piper Sandler Trims California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Target Price to $23.00

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

California BanCorp Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CALB opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.79. California BanCorp has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 20.18%. As a group, analysts expect that California BanCorp will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California BanCorp

About California BanCorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in California BanCorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 463,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after buying an additional 24,951 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in California BanCorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in California BanCorp by 2,486.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 312,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after buying an additional 300,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in California BanCorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 166,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

Featured Stories

