PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 921,500 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the August 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 364,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 25,238 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 466.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 28,882 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 43,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in PlayAGS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $928,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in PlayAGS by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGS. B. Riley lifted their price objective on PlayAGS from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on PlayAGS from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PlayAGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised PlayAGS from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of PlayAGS stock remained flat at $5.30 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 192,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,310. The firm has a market cap of $197.01 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $76.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.35 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 33.94% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

