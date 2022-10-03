Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) vs. Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Critical Contrast

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) and Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Pliant Therapeutics and Akero Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pliant Therapeutics -1,109.19% -58.95% -52.20% Akero Therapeutics N/A -66.51% -56.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pliant Therapeutics and Akero Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pliant Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00 Akero Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pliant Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 97.43%. Akero Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $41.75, indicating a potential upside of 24.85%. Given Pliant Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pliant Therapeutics is more favorable than Akero Therapeutics.

67.7% of Pliant Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Pliant Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Akero Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Pliant Therapeutics has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akero Therapeutics has a beta of -1.08, indicating that its share price is 208% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pliant Therapeutics and Akero Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pliant Therapeutics $7.57 million 135.18 -$97.26 million ($3.03) -6.94 Akero Therapeutics N/A N/A -$100.78 million ($3.14) -10.65

Pliant Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Akero Therapeutics. Akero Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pliant Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pliant Therapeutics beats Akero Therapeutics on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials. The company also develops PLN-1474, a small-molecule selective inhibitor of avß1, which completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. In addition, it is developing two additional preclinical integrin-based programs, which include an oncology program, as well as a program for an allosteric agonistic monoclonal antibody against an undisclosed integrin receptor for treatment of muscular dystrophies, including duchenne muscular dystrophy. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc., a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body. It also conducts a Phase 2a clinical trial, the BALANCED study, to evaluate EFX in the treatment of biopsy-confirmed NASH patients. The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2018. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

