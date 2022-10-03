Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.36.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PII. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Polaris from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $95.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.56. Polaris has a twelve month low of $94.24 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.33. Polaris had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Polaris

In other Polaris news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,841.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,841.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Polaris by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 47.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 1.5% in the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 15.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Polaris by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.