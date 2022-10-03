PolySwarm (NCT) Price Hits $0.0096 on Top Exchanges

PolySwarm (NCT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PolySwarm coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $18.01 million and approximately $463,216.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PolySwarm Coin Profile

PolySwarm’s launch date was February 1st, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

According to CryptoCompare, “PolySwarm is an Ethereum-based threat intelligence (antivirus) marketplace. PolySwarm provides a real-time threat detection ecosystem involving enterprises, consumers, vendors and geographically-diverse security experts.NCT is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the PolySwarm ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

