Position Exchange (POSI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.24 Million

Position Exchange (POSI) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Position Exchange coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0907 or 0.00000464 BTC on exchanges. Position Exchange has a market cap of $7.22 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Position Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Position Exchange has traded down 17.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Position Exchange Profile

Position Exchange was first traded on July 25th, 2021. Position Exchange’s total supply is 91,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,543,082 coins. Position Exchange’s official Twitter account is @PositionEx.

Position Exchange Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Position Exchange is a Decentralized Trading Protocol operating on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), that enables traders, liquidity providers and developers to participate in an open financial market with no barriers to entry. No authorization is required to use the open-source Position Exchange protocol. POSI is Position Exchange's native BEP20 token empowering its ecosystem. In addition to being a utility token and providing liquidity and trading incentives, POSI token is designed to facilitate and incite the decentralized governance of the protocol. As such, holders of POSI tokens accrue voting rights proportional to their holdings. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

