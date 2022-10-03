Potentiam (PTM) Trading Down 2.6% This Week

Potentiam (PTM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Potentiam has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Potentiam coin can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Potentiam has a total market capitalization of $380,027.38 and approximately $16,546.00 worth of Potentiam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Potentiam Profile

Potentiam’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,025,902 coins. The Reddit community for Potentiam is https://reddit.com/r/Potentiam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Potentiam’s official Twitter account is @Potentiam_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Potentiam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Potentiam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Potentiam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Potentiam using one of the exchanges listed above.

