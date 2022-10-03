Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.96

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 62168 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86. The company has a market cap of $534.81 million, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 473.5% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 122,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 100,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 262.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 181,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 25.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 189,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 38,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

