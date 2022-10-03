ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN) Trading 6.9% Higher

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.98 and last traded at C$8.98. 239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.33, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.62 million and a P/E ratio of -472.63.

ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.49) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. will post -2.7299999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick D. Kirwin bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.65 per share, with a total value of C$30,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,982 shares in the company, valued at C$321,162.30.

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple system atrophy (MSA) in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

