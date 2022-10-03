ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Up to $26.26

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.26, but opened at $28.10. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $28.75, with a volume of 15,737 shares.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Up 7.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 5,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 519.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

