Prosper Price Reaches $0.76 (PROS)

Prosper (PROS) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last week, Prosper has traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prosper has a market cap of $14.62 million and $37.11 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prosper coin can currently be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00003879 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Prosper Profile
Prosper (CRYPTO:PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,244,765 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here.
