QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,291 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 19.0% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $32,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 194.8% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,432 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 43,645 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 760.1% during the 2nd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 21,663 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 20,147 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at QUALCOMM
In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
QUALCOMM Price Performance
Shares of QCOM traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.50. 200,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,831,964. The company has a market cap of $130.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $112.92 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.75 and its 200 day moving average is $137.87.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.
QUALCOMM Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
