Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Quantum Computing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT – Get Rating) were down 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 154,375 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 234,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Quantum Computing Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58.

Get Quantum Computing alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quantum Computing

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Quantum Computing by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the second quarter worth $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the first quarter worth $47,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Quantum Computing by 27.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the second quarter worth $39,000. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum Computing Company Profile

Quantum Computing, Inc focuses on providing software tools and applications for quantum computers in Virginia. The company offers Qatalyst, a quantum application accelerator that enables developers to create and execute quantum-ready applications on conventional computers, while being ready to run on quantum computers as well as provides multiple quantum processing units including DWave, Rigetti, and IonQ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.