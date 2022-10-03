QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $8.19 and last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 43529 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

Specifically, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 36,133 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $363,497.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,788,137.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 36,133 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $363,497.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,788,137.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 61,874 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $654,008.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 314,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,236,540 shares of company stock worth $14,872,393 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 6.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 32.11, a current ratio of 32.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The firm’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 16.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $979,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 125.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 1,120.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

