RamenSwap Price Reaches $0.0194 on Exchanges (RAMEN)

RamenSwap (RAMEN) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. RamenSwap has a total market capitalization of $12,142.79 and $20,041.00 worth of RamenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RamenSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RamenSwap has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006148 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010743 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About RamenSwap

RamenSwap Coin Trading

