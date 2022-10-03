Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for United-Guardian (UG)

United-Guardian (NASDAQ: UG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 9/30/2022 – United-Guardian is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/22/2022 – United-Guardian is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/20/2022 – United-Guardian was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 9/14/2022 – United-Guardian is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/6/2022 – United-Guardian is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/29/2022 – United-Guardian is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/21/2022 – United-Guardian is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/13/2022 – United-Guardian is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2022 – United-Guardian is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
United-Guardian Stock Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ UG traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.47. 15,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,355. The firm has a market cap of $52.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.45. United-Guardian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.47.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.63 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 35.09%.
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.
