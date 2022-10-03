Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne Sells 3,612 Shares

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,612 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,142. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Tessier-Lavigne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 30th, Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $2,392,744.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN stock traded up $46.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $735.13. 1,443,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,959. The company has a market capitalization of $80.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $754.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $637.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $643.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 earnings per share for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $753.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

