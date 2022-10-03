Reko International Group (CVE:REK) Shares Up 2.4%

Reko International Group Inc (CVE:REK – Get Rating) shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.25 and last traded at C$4.25. 625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.15.
Reko International Group Stock Up 2.4 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.25.
Reko International Group Company Profile
Reko International Group Inc designs and manufactures a range of engineered products and services for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their Tier 1 suppliers in various sectors, such as rail equipment, oil and gas distribution, mining, military, capital equipment and automotive.. These products include custom machining of castings and assemblies to high precision tolerances, specialty machines and lean cell factory automation, compression molds, hydroform dies, plastic injection molds, fixtures and gauges.
Further Reading
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- Near-Term Headwinds Send Nike To The Bargain Basement
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Reko International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reko International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.