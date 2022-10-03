ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Trading Down 8.8%

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.49. 1,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 872,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNW. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 556.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Amundi bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

