Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Gap Down to $12.13

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.13, but opened at $11.65. Repare Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 92,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 18.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter.
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
