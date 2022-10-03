Retirement Guys Formula LLC Acquires 785 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,196,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,139,000 after purchasing an additional 106,335 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after purchasing an additional 302,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellogg news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $2,552,565.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,483.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $7,112,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,544,318.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $2,552,565.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,483.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 996,199 shares of company stock valued at $73,257,333 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kellogg Stock Performance

K has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

NYSE:K traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $70.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,145. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $76.99.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

