Retirement Guys Formula LLC Acquires 843 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.32.

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $141.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.09 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.36.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.84%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

