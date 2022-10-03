Retirement Guys Formula LLC Purchases 1,817 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 11,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $941,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TAP. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TAP traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.31. 30,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.91. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 45.10%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Read More

