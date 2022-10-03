Retirement Guys Formula LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,736,359. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.85.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

