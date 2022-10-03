Retirement Guys Formula LLC Reduces Stock Position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lessened its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,667 shares during the quarter. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust makes up approximately 0.7% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the second quarter valued at $300,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth about $614,000.

Get NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust alerts:

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NXDT stock traded up 0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting 12.76. 1,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,738. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 15.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 15.54. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of 12.13 and a 12-month high of 17.93.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th.

In other news, Director Arthur B. Laffer acquired 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of 14.79 per share, with a total value of 100,009.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately 672,930.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur B. Laffer purchased 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of 14.79 per share, with a total value of 100,009.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately 672,930.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Dondero purchased 9,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 12.34 per share, for a total transaction of 123,054.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,639,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 44,909,295.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 100,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,694.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.