Retirement Guys Formula LLC Sells 2,281 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 3.7% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,155,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,375,000 after purchasing an additional 60,135 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,600,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92,727 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,554,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,362,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,015,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,383,000 after acquiring an additional 31,445 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,221. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.24 and a twelve month high of $85.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.24 and a 200 day moving average of $73.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

