Reviewing Callaway Golf (ELY) and Its Rivals

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Callaway Golf to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Callaway Golf and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callaway Golf 4.02% 4.17% 1.98% Callaway Golf Competitors -6.30% 0.24% 1.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Callaway Golf and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callaway Golf 0 1 8 0 2.89 Callaway Golf Competitors 51 418 898 12 2.63

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Callaway Golf presently has a consensus target price of $38.11, indicating a potential upside of 78.67%. As a group, “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 163.51%. Given Callaway Golf’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Callaway Golf has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

78.1% of Callaway Golf shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Callaway Golf shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Callaway Golf has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Callaway Golf’s rivals have a beta of 1.04, indicating that their average stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Callaway Golf and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Callaway Golf $3.13 billion $321.99 million 28.82 Callaway Golf Competitors $3.47 billion $98.49 million 4.66

Callaway Golf’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Callaway Golf. Callaway Golf is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Callaway Golf beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brands. The Apparel, Gear and Other segment offers golf apparel and footwear; golf accessories, including golf bags, golf gloves, headwear, and practice aids under the Callaway brand; and golf and lifestyle apparel, hats, luggage and accessories, footwear, belts, facemasks, sunglasses, socks, and underwear under the TravisMathew brand. This segment also provides storage gear for sport and personal use, such as backpacks; travel, duffel, and golf bags; and storage gear accessories, as well as outerwear, headwear, and accessories under the OGIO brand. In addition, it offers outdoor apparel comprising jackets, trousers, dresses, skirts, and tops; and footwear and outdoor equipment, including packs and bags, travel bags, tents, sleeping bags, and accessories under the Jack Wolfskin brand. The company sells its products through golf retailers, sporting goods retailers, on-line retailers, mass merchants, department stores, third-party distributors, and mail order stores, as well as through its websites in the United States and approximately 120 countries. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

