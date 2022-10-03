Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 260 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 41.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 37,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 517.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 19.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth $413,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE PKG traded up $3.16 on Monday, reaching $115.45. The stock had a trading volume of 13,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,499. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.67. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.73 and a 1-year high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PKG shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.43.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.