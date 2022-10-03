Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Has $323,000 Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Aflac by 18.8% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after purchasing an additional 799,609 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,787,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,268,000 after acquiring an additional 127,487 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,422,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,286,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,590,000 after acquiring an additional 72,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,972 shares of company stock worth $2,322,363 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.41. The company had a trading volume of 24,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,378. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.94 and its 200 day moving average is $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.