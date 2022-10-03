Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,667,756. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.37 and its 200-day moving average is $62.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

