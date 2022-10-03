Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ED. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ED. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.09.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,017. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

