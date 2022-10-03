Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Sells 216 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Clorox by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Clorox by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 114,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,079,000 after purchasing an additional 28,978 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.10. 14,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,656. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $186.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.94.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 87.12% and a net margin of 6.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.88%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

