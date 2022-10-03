Ridley Co. Limited (ASX:RIC) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Ridley Co. Limited (ASX:RIC – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This is a positive change from Ridley’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

Ridley Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Ridley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ridley Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides animal nutrition solutions in Australia. It operates in two segments, Packaged Feeds and Ingredients, and Bulk Stockfeeds. The company offers packaged products and supplements, such as bagged poultry, dairy, dog, horse, and lifestyle animal feeds, as well as block and loose lick supplements; aquafeed, which includes extruded and steam pelleted products for various fin fish and prawns; and rendered poultry, red meat, and fish products for the pet food, stockfeed, and aquaculture sectors.

