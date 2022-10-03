Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.96.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $203.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.54.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 406.57% and a negative net margin of 95.51%. The firm had revenue of $29.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,945,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after buying an additional 16,421,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,132,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,305,000 after buying an additional 104,096 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 4,921,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,715,000 after buying an additional 61,287 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,409,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,185,000 after buying an additional 77,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,984,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 1,859,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

