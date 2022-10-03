Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Cut to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning. Citigroup currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock.
Rightmove Trading Up 2.8 %
OTCMKTS:RTMVF opened at $7.46 on Thursday. Rightmove has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $10.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.30.
Rightmove Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rightmove (RTMVF)
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.