Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Cut to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning. Citigroup currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Rightmove Trading Up 2.8 %

OTCMKTS:RTMVF opened at $7.46 on Thursday. Rightmove has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $10.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.30.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

