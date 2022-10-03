RigoBlock Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $448,552.48 (GRG)

RigoBlock (GRG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, RigoBlock has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. RigoBlock has a total market cap of $448,552.48 and approximately $24.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RigoBlock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008680 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010766 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
RigoBlock Profile
RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 coins and its circulating supply is 1,742,499 coins. RigoBlock’s official Twitter account is @RigoBlock and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for RigoBlock is medium.com/rigoblock. The Reddit community for RigoBlock is https://reddit.com/r/rigoblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RigoBlock is rigoblock.com.
Buying and Selling RigoBlock
