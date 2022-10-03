Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.64

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 1448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

RSKD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $580.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.42.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.59 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 73.07% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in Riskified by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,460,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeneq Management LP bought a new stake in Riskified during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

