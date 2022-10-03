Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$1.52–$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.60 billion-$24.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.36 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Rite Aid from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated a sell rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rite Aid from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday.

RAD stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $4.87. 4,278,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,129,271. Rite Aid has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $271.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 260.98% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rite Aid will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 9.6% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 21.4% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

