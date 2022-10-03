Robert N. Fried Purchases 80,000 Shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Stock

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) insider Robert N. Fried acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 972,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,392.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ChromaDex Stock Performance

ChromaDex stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.32. 146,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,002. ChromaDex Co. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $90.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 99.51% and a negative net margin of 41.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChromaDex

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 142.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 37,163 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the second quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 76.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 319,399 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 59.9% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 856,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.83% of the company’s stock.

CDXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut ChromaDex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.40 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut ChromaDex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.48.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

See Also

