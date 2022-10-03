Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Trading Down 4.7%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.19 and last traded at $15.21. 41,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 734,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 112,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 48,505 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 323.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 74,545 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 110,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 76,009 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

